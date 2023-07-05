MSJK protests against PDD authorities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) activists here today staged a protest demonstration against Power Development Department (PDD) authorities for pre-paid recharge metering in Jammu without the consent of power consumers.

Addressing protesters MSJK leader Sunil Dimple said that PM Modi should provide 500 units of free electricity to the people of J&K.

He also demanded return of Salal and Uri Hydel Power Projects back to J&K and claimed that people are facing unscheduled power cuts despite the announcement by J&K Government that no power curtailment will be there in metered areas of Jammu.

Dimple claimed that most of the transformers in many JMC Wards have been damaged but the same have not been replaced.

He alleged that after installing smart power meters and privatizations of PDD, faulty power bills are being delivered to the consumers.

Dimple also demanded waiving-off of old electricity bills.

Rekha Kumari, Sarishta Devi, Chanchla Devi, S. Jagdev Singh and others were also present in the protest.