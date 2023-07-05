Jammu repository’s record to be completely digitized by year end

*No decision yet on putting archival data in public domain

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, July 5: Jammu repository’s record will be completely digitized by the end of current calendar year as Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA) has made substantial progress in this regard ever since the allotment of assignment by the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums. However, no decision has yet been taken by the Government on putting digitized archival data in the public domain.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that keeping in view the deteriorating condition of the archival record of Jammu, the Government started digitization of pages in the year 2010-11 from a Delhi-based company. In the Phase-I, a total of 1,20,000 pages were digitized while as in the Phase-II (2012) 8,04,558 pages and in the Phase-III (2014-15) 29,64,176 pages were digitized.

With this out of total 55 lakh pages of archival record of Jammu, 38,88,734 pages were digitized in three phases. However, thereafter the exercise came to the standstill as successive Governments failed to sanction sufficient funds for this vital exercise.

As the condition of left-over 17 lakh pages was deteriorating constantly, the Board of Directors of Jammu Smart City Limited in its 10th meeting decided to digitize the remaining record in a time bound manner and accordingly the funds were released to the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums and task was assigned to Jammu and Kashmir e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA).

Out of 17 lakh pages, JaKeGA has digitized around 7 lakh pages within a period of four months and hopefully remaining pages will be digitized by the end of current calendar year, said Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums Pradeep Kumar when contacted, adding “JaKeGA is doing the job at a fast pace although handling of highly fragile documents is a daunting task”.

As per the information available with EXCELSIOR, archival record being digitized or already digitized includes 1300 files of Persian records, 1350 files of Vernacular records, 53000 files of general record, 10000 files of political developments, several volumes of Cabinet orders, His Highness orders, Council orders, minutes of Cabinet meeting, Council Resolution and Council Proceedings etc, 412450 pages of rare books, albums and reports of pre-independence period, 21238 files of historical books, administrative reports, assessment reports, census, acts of J&K etc.

After completion of digitization work, entire record of Jammu’s repository will be shifted to a new building being constructed in the backside of Kala Kendra that too under Jammu Smart City Ltd funding, sources said, adding at present superstructure has been completed and ancillary works are being carried out strictly as per the requirement projected by the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums.

However, no decision has been taken by the Government about putting the digitized files in the public domain. “The Government is of the opinion that some of the digitized files contain sensitive and confidential record and putting the same in public domain can lead to so many problems”, sources said.

“It is purely the Government’s domain to take decision on this aspect”, Director Archives, Archeology and Museums said in reply to a question.

It is pertinent to mention here that Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums had purchased five kanals of land at Rajinder Vihar near Bantalab several years back for construction of new archives building on modern and scientific lines. However, later the site was found unsuitable for establishing the archives repository for not being centrally located and away from the hub of the main city.

“Since, the archival record is mostly used by students, scholars, historians, art lovers and public at large, the location of the repository assumes significance and accordingly it was felt that it should be situated somewhere near educational institutions or Civil Secretariat”, sources said, adding “the matter came up for threadbare discussions during 10th Board of Directors meeting of Jammu Smart City Limited and accordingly land adjacent to the Kala Kendra was finalized for the construction of new building for shifting Jammu’s repository.