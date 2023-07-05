Decks cleared for attachment of nearly 250 militants’ assets in 3 districts

Pak, PoJK ultras’ calls to many local youth intercepted

*SIU raids houses in Kishtwar to gather evidence

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 5: All decks have been cleared for attachment of properties of the militants hailing from Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts who are presently operating from Pakistan and PoJK while security agencies have intercepted calls from across the border through which the militants were trying to radicalize youth and lure them into militancy.

All recipients of the calls from across the border have been identified and called for questioning to ascertain what transpired during conversations before initiating further action in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar today carried out raids at the houses of six militants who are operating from Pakistan and PoJK and got certain vital leads about them.

Official sources told the Excelsior that police authorities have almost completed all formalities for attachment of properties of 250 militants from three districts of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and the SIU raids on their residences are prelude to seizure of the assets.

“Attachment of properties will begin shortly in all three districts though some assets of the militants which were clearly on names of the ultras have been seized,” the officials said, adding the seizure will be as per new rules of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Click here to watch video

The officials said they have also intercepted calls made by the militants hailing from Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban operating from Pakistan and PoJK which have been made to some youths in the three districts with a view to radicalize them and lure them into the militancy.

“All youth to whom the calls have been made have been identified. While some of them have already been quizzed, others have been called for questioning to ascertain what message the militants gave to them on telephone,” the officials said.

However, the reports said the militants operating from Pakistan and PoJK have been contacting youth in the three districts with a view to revive militancy.

Meanwhile, the SIU Kishtwar today raided houses of six militants at various places in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror funding case.

The raids were conducted by six SIU teams led by DySP Vishal Sharma under the supervision of SSP Kishtwar Khalil Poswal in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case

The teams, which included a Magistrate, conducted the raids having obtained house search warrants from an NIA court in Jammu.

The raids were conducted at the houses of Manzoor Ahmed alias Tahir Inqalabi son of Ghulam Ali Naik, a resident of Dwather Sangpura, Nazir Ahmed alias Shaheen son of Mohammad Akbar Sheikh of Beighpura Singpura, Shabir Ahmed alias Junaid son of Ghulam Mohammad Rishi of Sewa Chatroo, Mohd Iqbal Rishi alias Muzamil Ansari son of Abdul Rashid of Dellar Chatroo, Mohd Amin Bhatt son of Ghulam Qadir Bhatt of Chinzam, and Mohd Iqbal alias Bilal son of Mohammad Akbar Butt of Kichloo Market, now Umar Mohalla, Kishtwar.

All of them are currently operating either from Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir or Pakistan. Evidence collected in search will be investigated for any involvement of these people in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.

The searches were aimed at eliminating the militancy ecosystem in the district with crackdown on Over-Ground Workers and supporters of militancy.

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.

Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists.

As exclusively reported by the Excelsior, the Union Home Ministry is expected to approach Interpol for initiating action against some of the nearly 250 such terrorists hailing mostly from the three districts.

Police and Intelligence agencies have identified 250 terrorists hailing from Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts who after their exfiltration to Pakistan and PoJK have been operating from there trying to mobilize local youth to revive militancy in the three districts by carrying out terror strikes.

Maximum 118 such terrorists hailed from Doda district, 96 from Ramban and 36 in Kishtwar, they said but added that not all of them are active as many have married local girls there and are doing small business or labour work while few others have died. However, a good number of them are active and trying to mobilize local youth in the three districts with the help of their old contacts to revive militancy.