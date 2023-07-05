‘Nukkad’ shows against Drug Addiction staged

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: In connection with Anti-Drug Addiction Day, Loknath Jattar a ‘Folk Theatre’ group, with the help of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) staged two shows of a Nukkad play ‘Nasha Janleva’ one each in Thalwal and Haripur villages at Mandal Phalaian near here.

The play was based on awareness regarding addiction to intoxicants by the present day youth of our society which has now become a stigma for the society.

The play was written and directed by Mohan Lal, a senior folk artist of the State and it highlighted that youth are easily trapped in drug addiction for momentary excitement but ultimately they face multiple failure of organs.

The audience also expressed thanks to Bharat Singh, Secretary JKAACL for this initiative of making the youth aware about addiction.

Artists who performed in the play were Mohan Lal, Garu Ram, Ashok Kumar, Prem Chand, Madan Lal, Chandermani and Sikender Kumar.