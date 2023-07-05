MoD to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ today with focus on national security

CDS, Army chief, Defence Secy to attend

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over a day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’ that will focus on ways to bolster national security and boost domestic defence manufacturing in the Union capital tomorrow.

Last month, the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Department of Military Affairs and the Defence Research and Development Organisation organised separate brainstorming sessions with the aim to enhance their productivity.

The departments had identified an array of themes on which eminent subject matter experts addressed the officers and shared their insights.

The Defence Minister will review the takeaways of the brainstorming sessions and discuss ways to implement the recommendations borne out of these deliberations,” the Defence Ministry said about the ‘Chintan Shivir’.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior civil and military officials of the Ministry will attend the day-long meeting.

Major issues which will come up for discussions at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ include cyber security, challenges to the national security, comprehensive approach to National Security Performance Audit, Sainik School Education System and Capacity Building in Defence Acquisitions.

Issues related to the Department of Defence Production which will come up at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ are enhancing production and defence exports, increasing Aatmanirbharta: road ahead for indigenisation, industrial ecosystem and skilled workforce, enhancing level playing field and quality reforms

Issues pertaining to the Department of Military Affairs which will be taken up for discussions at the ‘Chintan Shivir’ are integrating & optimising human resource aspects, training & operational issues towards achieving greater synergy, modernisation & capability augmentation of Armed Forces in the realms of strategic domain, measures to identify & abolish colonial practices and obsolete laws and further incorporate the country’s own ethos and practices in functioning of the Armed Forces.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare issues which will be discussed include leveraging SPARSH for better pension services and other welfare measures for veterans, resettlement of veterans by improving employability and promotion of entrepreneurship for start of micro enterprises by veterans and improvement in the health services of the veterans.

The Defence Research & Development Organisation issues are DRDO – Academia Partnership: Opportunities & Challenges, integrating industry with Defence R&D and catalysing Defence R&D within Industry and Academia.