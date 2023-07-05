AARK Global Inc inaugurates Engineering & Innovation Headquarters in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: AARK Global Inc, an Engineering and R&D services provider here today inaugurated its Engineering & Innovation Headquarters in Jammu.

The inauguration was done by the chief guest, Ashok Koul, State general secretary (Org.) BJP (J&K); guest of honour, Priya Sethi, Ex-Minister and National Executive Member BJP J&K and special guests Ishant Gupta, State IT Head BJP J&K; Rekha Mahajan, BJP District president Jammu South and Deepak Gupta, president Ware House Federation.

The inauguration ceremony was done with the lightening of traditional lamp by dignitaries.

In a handout AARK Global Inc stated that it is committed to nurture local talent by creating employment opportunities and fostering innovation.

Founder and CEO of AARK Global Inc, Amit Kachroo, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “This is a defining moment for us and we are excited to forge a strong bond with the local community.”

During the inauguration, AARK Global Inc also presented employment letters to its latest batch of 35 new employees.

Ashok Koul congratulates the founder and his team for bringing a unique concept in city of temples.

He quoted PM Modi’s vision of Digital India which gives a major boost in the growth and use of technology and hoped that the inauguration of this company in Jammu will definitely create job opportunities for the local youth.

Priya Sethi said that such type of development projects will definitely help Jammu to grow globally.

Rekha Mahajan, Ishant Gupta and Deepak Gupta also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Arvind Khajuria, Karuna Cheetri, Amit Gupta, Varun Gupta, Yudhveer Sambyal, Amit Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar, Yash Paul and others.