Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking steps to provide land to landless families for the construction of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY). Each landless family will be given a 150-square-yard plot, equivalent to five marlas or 1,360 square feet. The initiative aims to ensure that every poor person has a roof over their head. So far, 2,711 landless families have been shortlisted for plots, and the administration aims to complete the remaining backlog by March 2024.

With 1.83 lakh families lacking their own houses, this is a substantial figure that highlights the housing challenges faced by the population. Over time, the administration has been formulating new schemes to benefit the poor and address long-standing issues. The allocation of 1360 square feet of plots will provide much-needed relief to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It will serve as a balm for their struggles, offering them the opportunity to lead a dignified life. Indeed, this initiative has the potential to significantly transform the lives of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The provision of land to landless families and support for constructing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) will not only provide them with a roof over their heads but also instil a sense of security, stability, and dignity. Having their own homes will enable these families to build a foundation for a better future. It will create a conducive environment for children’s education, as stable housing is often linked to improved educational outcomes. Additionally, the availability of land and support for construction can open up new opportunities for income generation and entrepreneurship, contributing to economic development at the individual and community levels. Moreover, the focus on tourism, industrial growth, and attention to the agriculture and horticulture sectors aim to create jobs, promote economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The prospective beneficiaries have been identified, ensuring that they will receive the intended benefits in a timely manner. By addressing the long-standing challenges, these transformative initiatives have the potential to bring about positive changes and uplift the lives of the people in Jammu and Kashmir, fostering a path towards development, prosperity, and well-being.