MP Jugal chairs DISHA meeting, asks for efficient delivery of public services  

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: Member Lok Sabha Jammu-Poonch, Jugal Kishore Sharma today chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDCMC) ‘DISHA’ meeting here in the PWD Guest House to review status and progress made under Central programs in Jammu District.

MP (Rajya Sabha) Gulam Ali Khatana; Chairman, DDC Jammu, Bharat Bhushan; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; JMC Commissioner, Rahul Yadav, ADDC, Ramesh Kumar; CPO, Yoginder Katoch; Members DISHA Committee besides other concerned district officials were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Member Parliament reviewed the action taken report on the decisions taken in the previous DISHA meeting.

The MP took a comprehensive review of physical and financial achievements under central schemes MGNREGA, PMGSY, 14th FC, RURBAN, Amrit Sarovar, PMGSY, JJM, MPLADS, Languishing Projects, Ayushman Bharat, NRLM, PMAY-G, Swachh Bharat Mission, etc.

The MP also reviewed the achievements under the schemes implemented by the PWD, PDD, Jal Shakti Department, Agriculture, Horticulture, Education, Social Welfare, Labor Department, Urban Development Department and others.

The Deputy Commissioner gave a powerpoint presentation on the achievements and progress under different schemes and the status of the developmental projects being executed in the district by different agencies.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the Chair that of the 5272 houses under PMAY-G, 4943 have been completed. Similarly, 928 dwelling units have been completed under AWAAS-PLUS out of the sanctioned 2602 houses.

The Deputy Commissioner further appraised that 73% expenditure has been achieved under MGNREGA and 444 works have been completed.

The Member Parliament was further appraised that 4531 candidates were enrolled under Himayat of which 4167 have completed their training and 1247 have been placed in different jobs.

Regarding Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Deputy Commissioner informed the MP that against 1171296 beneficiaries in Jammu district, as many 951901 have been registered and 951001 have been provided Golden Cards.

The chair also reviewed the progress of CRF projects being executed in the district and directed the officers to closely monitor the pace of work.

Regarding MPLAD, the Chair was informed that under 16th Lok Sabha, out of 396 approved works, 388 have been completed in Jammu district while out of 697 approved works for other districts, 676 works have been completed.

Inquiring about mega road projects, the MP was apprised that maximum work on Jammu-Akhnoor highway and Ring Road project has been completed and remaining would be completed within a few months.

The MP emphasized on optimum utilization of available resources and instructed the concerned officers to closely monitor and follow the progress of all ongoing development works.

Appreciating the efforts of district administration, the MP expressed satisfaction over the overall progress achieved in the district in the implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes. He also advised the PRI and MC members to effectively monitor and help administration in successful implementation of the schemes.

The MP directed the officers concerned to resolve the bottlenecks, if any and exhorted the officers and field functionaries to work as a team for better results and efficient delivery of services to the people.