Women critical partners in growth, development of J&K: Advisor

SRINAGAR, June 5: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today inaugurated two day international conference on “Gender Sensitisation, Rights, Policies and Issues” at Government College for Women, M A road here.

The conference, organised by Cluster University Srinagar (CUS), was aimed at to foster meaningful discussions and collaboration on critical topics pertaining to gender equality and empowerment.

Vice Chancellor, CUS, Professor Qayyum Hussain, Director SKIMS, Dr. Parvez Koul, Principal GCW, Srinagar, Professor Ruhi Jan Kanth, Dean Students Welfare, CUS, Deans of different schools, Professors, scholars and large number of students were present on the occasion.

Advisor Bhatnagar, while addressing on the occasion, said that this International Conference is part of ongoing G-20 events being held across the country. He mentioned about recent conduct of successful G-20 Tourism Working Group meet in Srinagar which gave the message to the world regarding hope, harmony, peace and stability prevailing in J&K. He added that with success of ongoing G-20 events in the country, India is marching forward and claiming its place in global order.

Advisor also remarked that with successful culmination of G-20 event in Srinagar, the tourism sector of J&K has got tremendous boost.

Speaking to gathering of scholars, students and eminent personalities on different aspects of this International Conference, Advisor Bhatnagar said that gender equality forms core of SDGs of UN. “There has been a sea change in approach of things towards gender sensitisation in our country”, he added. He said that without women empowerment, country cannot progress and therefore several programmes and schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, UJWALA, Nari Shakti Puraskar, others have been started by Union Government in this regard.

Advisor further said that women empowerment forms core part of ‘Amrit Kaal’ and the present government has made significant progress in gender equality as well as gender index rankings.

While speaking on gender responsive development policies of Jammu and Kashmir, Advisor Bhatnagar maintained that under the inspirational vision of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, women are being treated as critical partners in ongoing growth, development and peace process in Jammu and Kashmir. He added that more than 6000 successful women entrepreneurs have been provided financial help by the J&K government besides 60,000 SHGs have been established in nook and corner of J&K with the help Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission.

In his address, VC, CUS, spoke in length about different aspects of this conference and emphasized the significance of gender sensitization and the importance of upholding women’s rights in building an equitable society. He also gave a brief outline about the functioning of CUS.

In her inaugural address, Principal GCW said that this college has played a pivotal role in women education and women empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir. She added that this conference is a step towards addressing taboos associated with gender equality.

Director SKIMS, Dr. Parvez Koul, Professor Vijay Lakshmi Brara, Professor, Sociology, Royal Global University Guwahati and Professor Ritu Khanduri, Associate Professor, Anthropology, University of Texas, USA delivered keynote addresses during the conference.