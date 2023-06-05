Ranvijay, Martand pay obeisance at Sudhmahadev, Mantalai temples

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 5: Ranvijay Singh and Martand Singh, trustees of J&K Dharmarth Trust today paid obeisance at the ancient Sudhmahadev and Mantalai temples during the ongoing three-day Mela.

As per a statement, the duo performed Special Pooja and prayed for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

The trustees also interacted with Pujaris and staff and enquired about the facilities being provided by the Trust. They laid stress upon the Pujaris to ensure that every devotee who enters this temple returns with complete knowledge of the history, significance and other details about this temple as it is vital for disseminating information among the masses about the rich cultural heritage of J&K.

Ranvijay Singh and Martand Singh asked Pujaris and staff of the trust to work with more zeal and dedication and make all possible efforts in providing adequate facilities to the visiting pilgrims.

Later, both the trustees interacted with visiting devotees and listened to their views with regard to improve the facilities at the temple.