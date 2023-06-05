Samaj Kalyan Kendra holds its AGM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: The J&K Samaj Kalyan Kendra, Jammu (SKK) held its Annual General Body Meeting here today.

A 43-years- old Charitable Society runs a school for deaf and dumb students where education is imparted from Ist to 12th class free of cost. At present, 112 students are on roll of the school.

On the occasion, a colorful brochure of the Kendra was also released.

Among those who attended the AGM included former Chief Secretary J&K, B R Sharma, former CVC & DGP Kuldeep Khoda, former DGP Dr Ashok Bhan, former DG DRDO, Dr Sudarshan Kumar, former Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Hemant Sharma, former member PSC, C L Banal, former IGP Prem Lal Gupta, former Director GSI, B K Raina and leading businessmen M M Wahi and Raman Sanmotra.

The President SKK, KB Jandial and general secretary JK Vaid apprised the AGP about the annual report of the year 2022-23 and various initiatives taken up by the Society. Arrangements have been made for the monthly health check up of the `Divyang’ since November 2022. A group of students are taken to the Gandhinagar Hospital on a weekly basis for a hearing test and some of them have been given hearing aids.

On behalf of the SKK fraternity, Jandial expressed profound gratitude to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for special grant-in-aid of Rs 5 lakhs annually for three years from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Trust for the promotion and welfare of these Divyang.

The AGM was informed that the Divyangs are achieving good results in all Board examinations for the last 7-8 years. Many deaf & dumb students are getting distinctions. The meeting discussed measures to explore possibilities for absorption of the passed out Divyang in jobs or self-employed start-ups by arranging training for them in skills that have potential in the market.

Jandial thanked Wahi for his contribution of Rs 51,000 on the occasion. Manisha Sharma also donated Rs 10, 000 to the Society.

Treasurer MD Sharma presented the annual statement of receipts and expenditure for the 2022-23 while senior vice president Vijay Bhagotra presented the vote of thanks.