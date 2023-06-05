Woman who lost 2 sons in Dangri terror attack demands justice

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: The woman from Dangri village in Rajouri, who lost her two sons in a terrorists’ attack on January 1st this year, has appealed to the JK UT Government to deliver justice to her.

The victim, Saroj Bala, who is moving from pillar to the post for justice from the Lt Governor’s Administration was talking to media-persons in Jammu today. She was accompanied by Amandeep Singh, the chairperson of a Charitable organisation Humanity First.

“I simply want justice for my children,” Saroj Bala said.

She appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and ensure justice to her family. “Every time they eliminate a terrorist, they call me. But how can I identify the masked militants who was dressed in Army uniform ? I never saw his face, so how can I possibly identify him?” she said.

Saroj Bala’s two sons- Prince and Deepak, were killed in the terrorist attack at Dangri village in Rajouri district.

The armed militants had struck Dangri village on January 1, 2023 and targeted villagers and fled before planting an explosive device there.

While five people were killed in the firing by terrorists, two others died in the IED explosion the next morning. As many as 14 villagers were injured in the twin attacks.

Amandeep Singh said that even after the passage of six months, justice continues to elude this hapless mother. She along with her relatives has been moving from pillar to the post for justice, but only false assurances are being given to the her by the senior officers and political leaders. Home Minister Amit Shah must intervene into the matter, he added.