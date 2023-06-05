NC will provide corruption-free Govt if voted to power: Rattan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 5: Provincial president of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Rattan Lal Gupta has promised that the NC will focus on delivering corruption-free Government and better services to the people if they win the upcoming Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Jammu region.

The senior NC leader was addressing a meeting of 26 Wards of Bahu and Jammu South Constituencies of Jammu city at party office here today. The meeting was chaired by Chander Mohan Sharma, District president Jammu Urban and Naresh Bittu, District president Jammu Rural.

Gupta said that the National Conference, if given the opportunity to serve, would make sure to provide the best possible civic services to the people of Jammu with a focus on waste management. The party also aims to promote the Municipal Corporation to very high standard. Furthermore, all services provided by the National Conference will be tax-free and Property tax imposed will be rolled back.

The NC leader called on the people of Jammu city to support the National Conference in the upcoming ULB elections, as he believes that they are the ones who can deliver the best services and true transparency to the people. He stated that NC is committed to fulfilling the responsibilities of the elected leaders and making Jammu a better place for all.

He said is not just the National Conference that is responsible for creating a better future for Jammu, but the collective effort of all its citizens. He encourages people to vote and take an active role in the development of their communities.

Party senior leaders Babu Rampaul and Sheikh Bashir Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.

Prominent among others present on the occasion included Bimla Luthra Ex-MLA, Pardeep Bali Provincial secretary, Abdul Gani Teli head OBC Cell, Mohd Aslam Khan, Rakesh Singh Raka, Dr Vikas Sharma, Surjeet Singh Sasan, Nar Singh, Pinky Khalsa, Gurnam Singh, Parvinder Singh, Haji Maqbool, Sandeep Singh Wazir, Devi Ditta, Ramesh Abrol, Manohar Singh, BD Dalmotra, Prithpal Singh, Som Raj Taroch and others.