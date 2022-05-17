MP chairs Airport advisory panel meet, reviews works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: Airport Advisory Committee meeting was held at Jammu Airport under the Chairmanship of Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Lok Sabha, Jammu-Poonch Constituency.

The meeting was convened by Sanjeev Kumar Garg, Airport Director, Jammu. A brief presentation was made by Airport Director highlighting traffic position, passenger facilities, development works and various issues.

The Chairman took note of the latest developments regarding the land acquisition for the new Terminal building in Belicharana area and also the blue print of the same was discussed. Airport Director informed Committee members that New Car Parking work has been completed and will be commissioned soon.

Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, CEO Cantonment Board, Representatives of IAF Jammu, J&K Police, JMC Jammu along with nominated members Arun Gupta, president Chamber of Commerce, Rajesh Gupta Chairman Tourism Federation Jammu, Vikram Randhawa Ex-MLC, Anil Kapahi, Industrialist, Davinder Choudhary, Dev Raj Sharma were present in the meeting.

Members raised the issue of additional new flights operation for Dehradun, Jaipur etc. and also hailed the initiative of aircraft overnight parking. Jugal Kishore asked the AAI and other officers present in the meeting that we should put our best efforts and take initiative to sort out the issues coming in the way of construction of new modern and developed Jammu Airport.