Mother-Son Duo Killed, Several Injured In Mughal Road Accident

Poonch, July 12: A woman and her minor son were killed and several others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on Mughal Road on Friday.

Official sources said that a Bolero vehicle (JK02DJ-5386 ) fell into a gorge near Panar area, resulting in injuries to eight people, all residents of Dharhal Rajouri.

Later, locals and a police party reached the spot and moved the injured including five children to a hospital who were subsequently shifted to GMC Rajouri. Two of the injured, including a mother-son duo succumbed.

SHO Surankote Rajesh Thapa confirmed the death of two people including the child in the accident and said that the injured are under treatment. He said a case has been registered in this regard.