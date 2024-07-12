A 6-year-old Avnit Malhotra S/o Vinit Malhotra and Dr Charu Malhotra, a student of class 1D at Jodhamal Public School has set two more remarkable records for the International Book of Records. One is for a world record of 24 front flips completed in one minute while clearing the highest hurdle of one feet and the other is a two-meter long jump in six seconds while clearing six hurdles of one feet in height. He has already won many gold medals in different competitions.

By
Daily Excelsior
-
