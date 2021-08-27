MoS Defence reviews situation in Ladakh, briefed by Comdrs

Will visit Drass, Srinagar today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 27: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt today reviewed prevailing security situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh in Chushul sector and later with top Army Commanders at 14 Corps Headquarters in Leh.

Bhatt is on a three-day visit to the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army Commanders briefed Bhatt at Chushul near the LAC with Ladakh about situation in Eastern Ladakh where Sino-Indian troops are still engaged in standoff at many places though disengagement has been completed in some of the areas.

The Minister of State for Defence is on first visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir after assuming charge of the post.

He inter-acted with Field Commanders in Chushul and troops and inquired about the conditions in which they were working as well as their further requirements.

Bhatt was briefed in detail about the areas of standoff in the Eastern Ladakh by the top Army officials.

Later, he visited 14 Corps Headquarters in Leh where a special briefing on the situation along the LAC was given to him by General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen PGK Menon.

Interacting with Commanders and troops deployed in Eastern Ladakh, Bhatt complemented them for guarding the borders in most inhospitable and difficult terrain while maintaining high standard of morale and professionalism.

Assuring the soldiers of the nation’s support, he exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant and maintain high order of operational readiness.

Later, he was briefed by the top officers of Project Himank and Vijayank.

Tomorrow, the Minister of State for Defence will visit Drass in Kargil district and pay tributes at Kargil War Memorial.

Tomorrow afternoon, he will reach Srinagar and will be briefed on situation along Line of control (LoC) as well as hinterland in the Kashmir valley by the 15 Corps Commander.

He will return to New Delhi on August 29.