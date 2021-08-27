Brig Lal inaugurates HBOT, DR at Field Hospital Siachen

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 27: The 403 Field Hospital (Siachen) is a unique hospital providing medical cover to the entire Siachen glacier.

Located at a High Altitude Area, the troops are deployed in sub-zero temperature and are highly prone to high altitude maladies like High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE) and High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE) as well as cold injuries like frost bite and chill blain. The management entails the utilization of better diagnostic and treatment facilities.

To improve the diagnostic and management facilities, an HBOT centre and a DR centre were inaugurated by (Hony) Brig Dr. Arvind Lal, ALVL Foundation which is a philanthropic initiative by (Hony) Brig Dr Arvind Lal and Dr Vandana Lal of Dr Lal Path Labs in the public health.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is a type of treatment used to speed up healing of carbon monoxide poisoning, gangrene, stubborn wounds and infections in which tissues are starved for oxygen.