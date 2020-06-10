Monsoon session of Parliament may be virtual

NEW DELHI: It seems virtual or unreal is the new real or normal these days.

It is perhaps for the first time post Independence a Parliament session- Monsoon session- is likely to be a virtual affair, expected to commence in July.

On Tuesday, after an assessment by senior Parliamentary officials, prospects of a normal Parliament session with MPs required to attend in person dimmed and possibilities and preparedness of a virtual session emerged.

According to sources, with traditional sitting arrangements being ruled out for the Monsoon Session, the officials had a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and are now evaluating ‘all means’ of a virtual session with members of both Houses attending from their locations. (AGENCIES)