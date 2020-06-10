Establishment of UMTAs for Srinagar & Jammu

Master Plans for the capital cities have ostensibly been prepared with intent to achieve lofty goals to make both the cities, among other things, attuned to a modern , eco friendly , well planned , better coordinated , cheap , fast and comfortable transport system. We know both the cities are beset with several infrastructural problems as a result of fast urbanisation and transport related problem is at the top in the list. Not only are our roads narrow and unable to cope with the ever increasing number of plying vehicles but too much of congestion, air pollution, traffic jams, inadequate public transport facilities etc are adding to the mess. It is to be seen that pedestrian walkways are just read about or seen but hardly are these used by the public as they are encroached upon by hawkers and makeshift shopkeepers . Better , well planned and safe urban transport forms one of the integral parts of the urban planning process.

To stem the existing mess, if not rot , it is heartening to see that it has been decided to establish Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) for the cities of Jammu and Srinagar. The Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor has accorded sanction to the same . All the formalities in respect of the shaping of the structure of such establishment have been given go ahead strictly under J&K Metropolitan Region Development Authorities Act 2018. With this decision, we could expect a well planned , modern , advanced and better coordinated transport system in both the capital cities. More than one centralised existing agencies with their respective different and conflicting policies shall cease to operate hence adherence to the guidelines of National Urban Transport Policy 2006 would be fully ensured. In fact , in 2006 itself, Union Government had asked states to set up dedicated UMTAs for all cities with population of over ten lakh.

It may be reiterated that National Transport Policy 2006 aims at people centric transport policy planning and decision making. In fact, what is aimed at by the said Policy is that there should be a cohesion and integration of multimodal public transport system offering seamless experience to the commuters . In other words, the challenge is to create an institutional structure so that all systems of transport could be functioning in a cohesive and integrated way hence establishment of UMTAs. This is an empowered authority to deal comprehensively with urban transport. This authority is vested with such powers that could undertake policy making , regulatory, planning , funding and coordination in all matters in respect of transport in both the cities. However, what is a prerequisite for an innovative transport policy and establishment of UMTAs is creation or building of the necessary infrastructure mainly ways and means of decongesting the twin cities where fast spreading urbanisation was putting various challenges to be encountered. What we mean is that merely by establishing of authorities , the desired purposes were unlikely to be achieved unless necessary funds were arranged , allocated , plans chalked out and implemented. A holistic approach , coordination between different agencies and optimum management of common facilities were all necessary to really find the establishment of UMTAs fruitful.

There was immediate need of shifting overcrowded and insufficiently spaced public buildings which smacked of being sans facilities of parking, utilities, etc. For that purpose, procuring of additional land was necessary and we know that such a process is not only cumbersome but involving time , money and even litigations. Preparations need to be made in the right earnest and in other areas too, the same coordinated and simultaneous approach needs to be adopted instead of going in for piece – meals. Proper follow-up and monitoring post establishment of new authorities, new arrangements and drawing roadmaps of plans were needed to keep assessing and appraising developments .