Roads and Buildings Department , in the present era of speed , standard and accuracy, probably still believes in the orthodox proverb of ‘slow and steady wins the race’. If it is not so, then how could during even more than three years time, Samba -Goran road not get converted into double lanes. A population of 30000 in 25 villages directly connected with this road continue to face problems on this count. As if it was any less of a sort of sheer neglect in completing this Rs.30 crore project, there were many villages around which had total connectivity problems persisting even after decades. The inmates of these villages rue about non fulfilment of various promises made to them in respect of connectivity and lament about such neglect and forsaking by the authorities.

The ‘affected’ people are scared of the woes they face in rainy season when their school going children are put to lot of troubles on account of no road connectivity while mini-bus services too are reluctant to operate during monsoon period because of the problems of roads in the entire kandi area around Goran . Construction of roads from Samba to Sumb and from Samba to Goran having started three years back is going on such a snail’s pace that it was not going to be completed in many years. The authorities need to look into the reasons of slow work and resolve it.