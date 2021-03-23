Moisturiser for Oily Skin: Do You Even Need One 

Moisturising your skin is a very important thing to do when it comes to taking care of your skin. Specifically, in the winter season when skin tends to dry out more, it must be moisturised. Oily skin requires a similar amount of moisture that dry skin needs. Sometimes, you might think that you can skip moisturising your skin if it is already oily from before. You only need to make a wise choice and apply a moisturiser that suits your skin type to avoid any kind of skin problems.

However, there are some basics that you must know about applying moisturisers on oily skin. There are different types of moisturisers available in the market and you can choose the one that suits your needs. This post is a complete guide on the requirements of a moisturiser for oily skin.

Why is a moisturiser important even for oily skin?

It is a very common perception that people with oily skin don’t need to apply a moisturiser. For both normal skin as well as oily skin, factors such as too much cleansing, polluting, UV rays can cause serious damage if the skin lacks moisture. If you miss applying a moisturiser and focus on the products with high chemical content, your skin will see no wonders. Hence, no matter what is your skin type, you need to keep it moisturised because lack of moisture can make your skin feel dry.

What are the different types of moisturisers for oily skin?

Some commonly used moisturisers for oily skin are mentioned below so take a look at them:

Lightweight moisturiser

These moisturisers are quite ideal to be used by oily skin people. It doesn’t become a burden on your skin as it is extremely lightweight and can be washed away very easily. These moisturisers are perfect for summers and you can buy a lightweight moisturiser of any brand you like. You can use face oil for dry skin for better moisturising.

Matte finish moisturisers

These moisturisers are another ideal option that can be used by people who have oily skin. Applying this moisturiser helps you in getting the perfect matte finish look. These moisturisers can be the best base for applying makeup and you can also use them as regular moisturisers.

Oil-free moisturiser

If you have oily skin, you need to look for an oil-free moisturiser. Moisturisers with oil can make your skin look even more greasy and oily which can lead to more pimples and acne. So, you must consider those moisturisers only which are free from oils.

This is just everything that you must know about using the moisturiser for oily skin. There are different kinds of oil-free moisturisers available in the market so you can choose the one which suits your skin tone. You should not pick up any moisturiser at random since that can cause serious harm to your skin.