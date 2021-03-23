Employment March 23, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY
1. Accountant, CRE, Supervisor cum Office Cordinator( M/F)
2. Lab teh. Bsc, Msc,QC, QA, B. Pharma, Driver, Packing boy,
3. Security Supervisor & Guard
Address:- Sidco Chowk
Bari Brahmna
Contact No.:- 9622365951,
7298663220, 9796260300
Required
Front Desk Executive required at location Bantalab, Talab Tillo and Channi Himmat.
Marketing Executive required at location Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Doda & Bhaderwah.
Contact with resume along with photograph at office at
Residency Road, Jammu
Ph: 9419288888
HINDUSTAN
SALES CORPORATION
Requires The Following Staff
1. Business Managers :
Engineer/MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.
2. Area Sales Officers :
Graduates (BA/BSc), having 1-2 years of relevant Sales experience in Selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.
Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is a must for the above mentioned posts.
Candidates residing at Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, & Phinter (Billawar) only need to apply for the above mentioned post of Area Sales Officers.
Please send your resume/Bio Data
Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com
Required Boys & Girls
having Computer Knowledge
Timing: 9-6
427/5, opposite Police Station, Channi Himmat
Call: 9996145688
Required EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES
for a Reputed Air Conditioning Company
1. Project Engineer/ Site Engineer
ITI / Diploma/ Degree (Electrical /Mech./ Refrigeration) Understanding of Drawings,
2.Technicians- ITI / Diploma/ Mechanical/ AC/Electrical, Experience in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Preferred,
Fresher’s may also apply as Trainees
3.Purchase Executive- ITI with knowledge of Drawings and AutoCAD and Purchase Experience, salary Negotiable
Contact: l:yathaservices111@gmail.com,
Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949
Required
Tek Infotree
invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.
The candidate should be willing to work in U.S. shift (timings 6:30 P.M. – 3:30 A.M.)
Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.
Salary:- Best in the industry.
Intersted candidates are advised to send updated resume at savinash@infotreeservice.com
Required
A full time billing operator* with the knowledge of Tally. ERP 9.
Starting salary: `15,000/-
(Negotiable)
Timings: 10 AM- 7 PM
For more information, contact:
Arjun Jain, 9858661100
Address: Rakesh Trading Co.
Karan Market, Indira Chowk, Jammu
*Freshers do not call.
SHREE AUM HOSPITAL
Bari Brahmna
REQUIRED
MBBS
BAMS NIGHT DUTY
GNM
Female Office Assistant
Computer Knowledge is Must
Contact : 9622100013
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. Civil engg. experienced/ freshers (10no) 10k to 15k
2. Electrical , Mechanical Engg (12no) 10k to 15k
3. Supervisors , Electration’s (8no) 8k to 14k
4. Counsellor /Computer operator (10no) 8k to 10k
5. GNM/ B.sc nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k
6. MBA, MCA, Btech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.
Mob. 7051531025
Ganghi Nagar
JOBS@INT BPO’S
Tele Sales Associate’s (Female only) 5- nos
Salary : 15,000 to 22,000 +perks
Work timings : 6am to 2pm
Candidate must be having International calling exp./ Freshers having excellent spoken skills may apply also
No Registration Fees!
Dream Makerz
423 A Gandhi Nagar #8713000033
ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-
1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.
2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience
Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com
Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630
VACANCY
helper/cleaner
Person Required
For Showroom
Contact :
The Furnishing Mall
Gulab Singh Marg
Opp. Ramada Hotel
Between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff required urgently
* Sales Person- 20
* Receptionist – 10
* Supervisor- 5
* House Keeping- 30
* Pantry – 10
Required in all parts of Jammu
Contact us : 9541932446
Time :- (10 AM to 5 PM)
Address : 209, Sector 4, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop Janipur near Project Model School
Required
Urgently required Sales Executives and Team Leaders for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan at Jammu.
Fixed salary with Lucrative incentives.
Freshers preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).
Graduated/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc.puneet@yahoo.com
S.D Financial Consultants.
(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)
Ist Floor, K C Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu
Ph: 9419197314, 9419173549
Raja public high school
bantalab jammu
required teachers for
classes 8TH, 9TH AND 10TH
1. M.Sc Math = 2 teachers
2. M.Sc Science= 2 teachers
3. M.A History= 2 teachers
4. M.A English= 1 teacher
Principal
Ph. 9419200043
7298355818
Business opportunity
BE PART OF THE NEXT TRILLION DOLLARS INDUSTRY,TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE BIG BOOM IN THE WELLNESS INDUSTRY IDEAL FOR ALL ABOVE 18YEARS, EARN INCOME, WORKING FROM HOME
CALL Now
YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884
POOJA JOSHI # 9560288844
Required
Female Helper
Fulltime/ Part Time for
Domestic work
at Bathindi, Jammu
9469247380
Salary negotiable