Employment March 23, 2021

URGENT REQUIREMENTS INDUSTRY

1. Accountant, CRE, Supervisor cum Office Cordinator( M/F)

2. Lab teh. Bsc, Msc,QC, QA, B. Pharma, Driver, Packing boy,

3. Security Supervisor & Guard

Address:- Sidco Chowk

Bari Brahmna

Contact No.:- 9622365951,

7298663220, 9796260300

Required

Front Desk Executive required at location Bantalab, Talab Tillo and Channi Himmat.

Marketing Executive required at location Samba, Jammu, Kathua, Doda & Bhaderwah.

Contact with resume along with photograph at office at

Residency Road, Jammu

Ph: 9419288888

HINDUSTAN

SALES CORPORATION

Requires The Following Staff

1. Business Managers :

Engineer/MBA, having relevant experience in selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.

2. Area Sales Officers :

Graduates (BA/BSc), having 1-2 years of relevant Sales experience in Selling of TMT Rebars will be given preference.

Computer knowledge & own Conveyance is a must for the above mentioned posts.

Candidates residing at Rajouri, Ramban, Udhampur, & Phinter (Billawar) only need to apply for the above mentioned post of Area Sales Officers.

Please send your resume/Bio Data

Email Id: htc_he@yahoo.com

Required Boys & Girls

having Computer Knowledge

Timing: 9-6

427/5, opposite Police Station, Channi Himmat

Call: 9996145688

Required EXPERIENCED CANDIDATES

for a Reputed Air Conditioning Company

1. Project Engineer/ Site Engineer

ITI / Diploma/ Degree (Electrical /Mech./ Refrigeration) Understanding of Drawings,

2.Technicians- ITI / Diploma/ Mechanical/ AC/Electrical, Experience in Refrigeration, Air Conditioning Preferred,

Fresher’s may also apply as Trainees

3.Purchase Executive- ITI with knowledge of Drawings and AutoCAD and Purchase Experience, salary Negotiable

Contact: l:yathaservices111@gmail.com,

Ph: 0191-7962269 / 7780973949

Required

Tek Infotree

invites applications from young and dynamic individuals with exemplary communication skills to come and work with the industry leader in staffing and recruitment.

The candidate should be willing to work in U.S. shift (timings 6:30 P.M. – 3:30 A.M.)

Young graduates and non-experienced candidates are also encouraged to apply.

Salary:- Best in the industry.

Intersted candidates are advised to send updated resume at savinash@infotreeservice.com

Required

A full time billing operator* with the knowledge of Tally. ERP 9.

Starting salary: `15,000/-

(Negotiable)

Timings: 10 AM- 7 PM

For more information, contact:

Arjun Jain, 9858661100

Address: Rakesh Trading Co.

Karan Market, Indira Chowk, Jammu

*Freshers do not call.

SHREE AUM HOSPITAL

Bari Brahmna

REQUIRED

MBBS

BAMS NIGHT DUTY

GNM

Female Office Assistant

Computer Knowledge is Must

Contact : 9622100013

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Civil engg. experienced/ freshers (10no) 10k to 15k

2. Electrical , Mechanical Engg (12no) 10k to 15k

3. Supervisors , Electration’s (8no) 8k to 14k

4. Counsellor /Computer operator (10no) 8k to 10k

5. GNM/ B.sc nursing (5ko) 10k to 17k

6. MBA, MCA, Btech IT(10no) 12k to 18k.

Mob. 7051531025

Ganghi Nagar

JOBS@INT BPO’S

Tele Sales Associate’s (Female only) 5- nos

Salary : 15,000 to 22,000 +perks

Work timings : 6am to 2pm

Candidate must be having International calling exp./ Freshers having excellent spoken skills may apply also

No Registration Fees!

Dream Makerz

423 A Gandhi Nagar #8713000033

ADMISSION COUNSELLOR/MARKETING EXECUTIVE REQUIRED :-

1) Graduate, Post Graduate candidates with Excellent Communication Skills & Minimum 3 Years Experience as admission Counsellor.

2) Marketing Executive Graduate With Minimum 1 year Experience

Mail CV at:- ayaaneduskillsandtraining@gmail.com

Contact – 9682352734, 9622448630

VACANCY

helper/cleaner

Person Required

For Showroom

Contact :

The Furnishing Mall

Gulab Singh Marg

Opp. Ramada Hotel

Between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff required urgently

* Sales Person- 20

* Receptionist – 10

* Supervisor- 5

* House Keeping- 30

* Pantry – 10

Required in all parts of Jammu

Contact us : 9541932446

Time :- (10 AM to 5 PM)

Address : 209, Sector 4, Pamposh Colony, Main Stop Janipur near Project Model School

Required

Urgently required Sales Executives and Team Leaders for Personal Loan, Business Loan, Car Loan at Jammu.

Fixed salary with Lucrative incentives.

Freshers preferred. (Two Wheeler Must).

Graduated/ Undergraduates walk in with resume or mail to sdfc.puneet@yahoo.com

S.D Financial Consultants.

(Franchisee of HDFC Bank Ltd)

Ist Floor, K C Plaza, Residency Road, Jammu

Ph: 9419197314, 9419173549

Raja public high school

bantalab jammu

required teachers for

classes 8TH, 9TH AND 10TH

1. M.Sc Math = 2 teachers

2. M.Sc Science= 2 teachers

3. M.A History= 2 teachers

4. M.A English= 1 teacher

Principal

Ph. 9419200043

7298355818

Business opportunity

BE PART OF THE NEXT TRILLION DOLLARS INDUSTRY,TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THE BIG BOOM IN THE WELLNESS INDUSTRY IDEAL FOR ALL ABOVE 18YEARS, EARN INCOME, WORKING FROM HOME

CALL Now

YUSUF AHMED # 9871955884

POOJA JOSHI # 9560288844

Required

Female Helper

Fulltime/ Part Time for

Domestic work

at Bathindi, Jammu

9469247380

Salary negotiable