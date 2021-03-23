Cop dies in road accident in Doda

DODA: A 35-year-old man, died after a Maruti car, he was driving, rolled down near Pul Doda in Doda district on Tuesday morning.

An official said that the Maruti Car bearing regd no PB35L-3419 roll down near Pul Doda, resulting in on spot death to the driver of the vehicle.

The deceased has been identified as Amjad Hussain son of Showkat Hussain Qazi, a resident of Bhalla district of Doda. The official said that the deceased was working as constable in J&K Police.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated legal proceedings in this regard.