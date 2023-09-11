Modi’s vision makes Bharat a Vishawamitr: Jugal, Rana

Meri Mati Mera Desh

Excelsior Correspondent

AMB-GHAROTA, Sept 11: Senior BJP leaders Jugal Kishore Sharma and Devender Singh Rana today described the growing international image of Bharat as reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inclusive and visionary leadership in true spirit of Vasudeva Kutumbakam, which has unleashed a new era of Bharat being a ‘Vishawmitr’ on its path to become Vishawguru, while addressing a gatherings, held as part of Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan in Block Amb-Gharota and Nagrota.

During the campaign the party leaders paid homage to Shaheed Hav. Romesh Kumar of Ist BN Ladakh Scouts, who sacrificed his life on 23rd of December, 2020 at China Border, Leh. They also paid floral tributes to Hav. Sardari Lal Sharma, who attained martyrdom on 16th December, 1971 during Indo-Pak war in Samba sector , Ajit Singh who sacrificed his life for the Nation on 19th November 1962, L/NK Ranjeet Singh who was martyred at Kupwara on 17th July, 2017 and Ram Chand of JAKRFN who laid down his life for the Nation during the 1971 war.

Speaking on the occasion, Jugal Kishore Sharma said the huge success of G20 Summit has made every Indian proud. This is going to inject a new spirit to compatriots to work with renewed vigour for nation building and redefining their cultural ethos.

He said the G20 has also brought Jammu and Kashmir to a focus and the UT is now is at the threshold of transformation with large scale investments pouring in various sectors. This will open up vistas of opportunities in terms of jobs and economic upliftment.

Sharma said the BJP is a mass movement, standing for empowerment of the people and support from all sections of the society is the biggest strength that enables it to fight for the just cause of the people and stand steadfast in resolving issues confronting them. As a result of sustained efforts, the BJP has emerged as a force to reckon with, he added.

Devender Singh Rana while addressing the gatherings said “Bharat isn’t only undergoing civilizational resurgence but also playing a captain’s role in resolving global issues for making this planet a better place to live in”.

He said the successful G20 conclave unfolded the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi before the world, which is being acknowledged by the mighty of the mightiest across continents. The sincerity with which he carried along everyone and brought about convergence amongst the divergent schools of thought has been a key takeaway of the New Delhi Declaration, he said, adding that makes the belief that Modi hai to mumkin hai global now.

Rana said India’s development trajectory, economic surge, social justice and commitment towards betterment of humanity in consonance with Vasudeva Kutumbakam under Modi has impressed and inspired the comity of nations that have hogged headlines in the western media. This has also instilled a sense of confidence among compatriots about India scaling all the set milestones in the next tenure of BJP Government as per the cherished agenda of the Yashasvi Pradhan Mantri- Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Ashok Kerni Mandal President Amb-Gharota, Joginder Singh, Mumtaz Khan, Sanjeev Singh, Rekha Langeh, Narinder Singh, Vipin Sharma, Jagjeet Singh, Vijay Sharma, Rajni Devi, Amit Sharma, Rashpal Chand, Parveen Kumar, Champa Devi and others.

The party leaders also met the families of these martyrs.

They said the sacrifices of the heroes in defending the integrity and sovereignty of the nation will not go waste. The indebted nation has all along been bowing their heads with respect and deep esteem for the sacrifices made by warriors, they said, adding that martyrs will continue to inspire generations for serving the motherland in whatever capacity they can.