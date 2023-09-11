G20 India showcased Bharat’s technological capabilities, economic strength: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Space and Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, the G20 India Summit, that concluded yesterday, showcased Bharat’s technological capabilities as well as economic strength.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Government has institutionalised fusion between the traditional knowledge and the cutting edge of modern technology. We had the traditional knowledge library which is now known as the TKDL (Tradition Under Primal Knowledge Digital Library). Even the Bharat Mandapam or some of the latest monuments constructed by this government represent the best fusion of the latest scientific acumen, technology and architecture with the traditional heritage that we have inherited over the generations,” he said, addressing the inauguration of the ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) programme of CSIR- -National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (CSIR-NIScPR), here.

The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the G20 Summit committed itself to implement India’s initiative of ‘Lifestyle for Environment Mission’ (LiFE) and promote Artificial Intelligence towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). By adopting the ‘Green Development Pact,’ G-20 has also reaffirmed its commitments to sustainable and green growth.

The G20 Summit supported India’s plan to build and maintain a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository (GDPIR) and welcomed the establishment of the Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) within a WHO-managed framework.

A landmark achievement was the launch of Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) by the leaders of Singapore, Bangladesh, Italy, USA, Brazil, Argentina, Mauritius and UAE, at the initiative of PM Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. GBA aims to serve as a catalytic platform, fostering global collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels.

“I am glad that India, under Prime Minister Modi, has taken a lead in doing so. This is also an occasion when we are making a transition from the kind of work approach that we have followed over the years,” said Dr Jitendra Singh, referring to the Anusandhan National Research Foundation which will have up to 70% funding from non-governmental sources.

Following the success of ‘One Week One Lab’ (OWOL) programme, Dr Jitendra Singh proposed the observance of ‘One Month One Theme’ programme towards integrating the efforts of the various laboratories.

“Even though each of the (CSIR) labs has a different USP, but many of have common theme… therefore, later on, in the next stage, we could have a wider integration based on themes,” he said, stating that the Aditya Mission illustrates the ‘Whole of Science’ example where all Departments pooled resources including ISRO, DST, CSIR’s National Aerospace Laboratories, Tata Institute etc.

Stating that the NIScPR can be a torchbearer, Dr Jitendra Singh said the CSIR labs can publicise 10 success stories each.

“The idea is to reach out to the potential beneficiaries. However much and however valuable an experiment is, it ceases to actually achieve its goals if it doesn’t reach out to those for whom it is meant to be,” he said.

On the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the Science Media Communication Cell and released a number of NIScPR publications and journal. Among the dignitaries who addressed the gathering included Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR and DG, CSIR DG, Prof. Venu Gopal Achanta, Director CSIR-NPL and Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR.