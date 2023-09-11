Educational institutions should be developed as centre of innovation: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh organized by Amar Ujala Group in Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor congratulated and extended his best wishes to the meritorious students of class 10th and 12th who have been honoured with this year’s award.

The Lt Governor asked the youth to be future-ready and prepare themselves for the opportunities and challenges coming their way.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration is historic and path-breaking. India is the new hope for the world. The young generation must utilize this opportunity to make the 21st Century, India’s Century, he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the girl students for outshining the boys in the award tally.

“The successes of our daughters and the greater share in Gold Medals at all levels have attracted the attention of the entire country. I am confident, with hard work and determination, they will be trailblazers of future economic growth and prosperity in J&K UT,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the need to develop the educational institutions as a centre of innovation, ideas and lifelong learning.

He said the student-centric and Outcome-based education will empower the young generation to learn new skills and unlock success in the dynamic world.

The Lt Governor called upon the teaching community to motivate the students to realize their inner ability and explore their individuality.

“Teachers’ job is to stimulate real and unique strength of the students so they can develop new ideas, solve problems, exploit future opportunities, learn to be creative and their power of mind can be utilized for the greater good of humanity,” the Lt Governor said.

Rajinder Sharma, Mayor, JMC; Bharat Bhushan, Chairman District Development Council, Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; Editors and members of Amar Ujala Group; public representatives; teachers, students and their parents were present.