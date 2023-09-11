BJP appoints Devender Rana election incharge for Jodhpur

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Senior BJP leader, Devender Singh Rana has been assigned the responsibility of supervising the party’s election campaign in the three Jodhpur Assembly constituencies of Rajasthan, which is going to polls to the Legislative Assembly along with four other states.

In a communique issued by the national party headquarters, the BJP has announced teams of its election managers for the Assembly constituencies of all the five states, who will work under the guidance and superintendence of the national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda and general secretary, B. L Santosh to ensure the victory of the party candidates, says the communication.