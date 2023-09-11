Video on Kavinder’s statement made viral to create controversy: Sunil Sethi

Disciplinary Committee serves notice to Sofi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today said that party has no reason to disbelieve its senior leader and former Dy CM, Kavinder Gupta who issued a statement terming that the video which went viral about his statement on Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) has been distorted.

Talking to reporters here, today the party chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi who is also the chairman of BJP’s Disciplinary Committee along with former Minister and party National Executive Member, Priya Sethi and former MLA and president of BJP’s SC Morcha, Neelam Langeh said a video has gone viral creating controversy on the reported statement of senior Party leader and former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta against the YRS.

Sethi said that Kavinder Gupta after going through the video clippings has clarified that his statement has been presented in a distorted form after cutting, pasting and editing to create a controversy in the society.

Sunil Sethi said BJP as a political party which respects every community and every section of society. He said the YRS has been raising public issues from time to time and BJP has never opposed them and party respects their views and the stand taken by them on various public issues.

The BJP leader said that the YRS should also not take it seriously after Kavinder clarified the statement and there should not be any doubt in any body’s mind now. A controversy is being created without any reason by making the video viral, he added.

Sethi said in case any party leader makes such statement still it should not be taken as party’s statement. In response to a question that will party take action against Kavinder, he said that there is no question of the action as he also heard the video fully before the press conference and it appears that the video has been made viral to create a controversy unnecessarily.

The BJP leader said incidently he being the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the party has issued a show cause notice to party vice president and ex MLC, Sofi Yousf for indulging in anti party activities. Sofi has been served seven days time for reply and clarifying his position.

The notice served to Sofi reads, “Despite being senior leader of party and now occupying very senior position, it has come to notice of Disciplinary Committee of Jammu Kashmir Bhartiya Janata Party, unfortunately, that you are indulging in anti party activities and showing marked indiscipline in your political dealings,. You have tried to create dissent in party cadre with few more persons and now your audio recoding clip has surfaced whose contents depict that you have no regard for party discipline and high principles which are basis of political ideology of the party. Audio clips are being sent to you with this”.