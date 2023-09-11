Annual Kailash Yatra commences

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 11: The revered Kailash Kund annual pilgrimage commenced today in the charming mountainous town of Bhaderwah.

The sacred journey started from ancient Vasuki Nag temple nestled in the picturesque Gatha area of Bhaderwah.

Thousands of pilgrims embark on this challenging 21 km trek to reach the sacred Kailash Kund, located at an altitude of 14,700 feet in the rugged Kailash Mountain Range of Doda district. This spiritual expedition is a testament to the enduring Nag Culture.

The Yatra commenced with the departure of Chhari Mubarak (holy mace) from centuries old Vasuki Nag temple at Gatha.

The pilgrims have to traverse through coniferous forests adorned with pine, fir and cedar trees. They pass through meadows and rocky terrain before reaching the plains at the base of Mount Kablas.

Seoz Dhar meadows en-route with lush green grass offer stunning view to the pilgrims.

District administration Doda, headed by Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Mahajan, has meticulously arranged facilities for the smooth conduct of Yatra.

Security, accommodations, water, electricity, lighting and firewood have all been diligently provided.

DC Doda, Vishesh Mahajan and SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom also actively participated in the holy Yatra, demonstrating their commitment to ensure its success and they also played a pivotal role in ensuring Langer arrangements for the pilgrims.

The three day Kailash Kund Yatra 2023 which commenced today will conclude on September 13 and it holds significance for devotees seeking blessings from the Serpent God (Vasuki Nag) associated with Lord Shiva.

A medical camp and Bhandara was also organized at Chhatargalla for pilgrims of Shri Kailash Kund Yatra by Dett Nalthi of 118 RCC GREF.