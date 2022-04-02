Modi Govt strengthened Panchayati Raj in J&K: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 2: Ravinder Raina, president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu & Kashmir today said Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government has strengthened the Panchayati Raj system in J&K.

Addressing a review meeting of J&K BJP Panchayati Raj Cell to discuss organizational matters especially in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir here, today Raina said that the earlier Governments led by NC, PDP and Congress were never willing to strengthen this important pillar of grass root democracy. He said that it is only the dedication of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Union Government which has strengthened the Panchayati Raj system in J&K to provide good governance at the door steps of the masses.

J&K BJP All Cell incharge, Rakesh Mahajan accompanied by co-incharge all Cells, Ved Sharma and Panchayati Raj Cell convenor, Shiv Dev Singh also addressed the meeting.

Co-convener, Panchayti Raj Cell, Surjeet Singh, Balwant Singh, Sukh Dev, district conveners and co conveners of all districts of Jammu region participated in the meeting.

Raina asked the Panchayati Raj Cell leaders to ensure that the funds available to the Sarpanchs and Panchs by the Government are utilized fully to the satisfaction of the masses and for the welfare of every common person. He asked them that the Panchayat representatives must actively use these funds to develop their areas and to gain the love of the masses which will be reflected in the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K.

Rakesh Mahajan said that the party Cell will review the working of the party leaders regularly. He said that the Cell leaders are dedicatedly serving the masses and will ensure that the Government funded schemes are implemented at the ground level.

Ved Sharma said that the Cell leaders will conduct regular meetings at the district level to formulate the strategy for the best use of available funds. He later also presented the vote of thanks.

Shiv Dev said that Panchayati Raj Cell is working to strengthen the system at grass root level. He said that many Panchayats have done extraordinary works in the utilization of funds for development works, while making special reference to the names of Forelain, Bhorthain, Jakhole, Jothana, Bohra and others.