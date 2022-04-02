Jain takes over as AOI Gangyal head, Chairman FOIJ

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 2: Prominent Industrialist of Jammu, Rajesh Jain has taken over as Chairman of the Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) and president of Association of Industries, Gangyal.

New team under the presidentship of Rajesh Jain also took over the charge as the office bearers of the Association of Industries (Regd) Gangyal in presence of a large number of members today.

Besides new president Rajesh Jain, SB Abrol was elected as senior vice president, Balram Gupta as vice president, Virendra Jain as general secretary, Vijay Sharma secretary while Lavinder Singh Puri as treasurer.

Meanwhile, after assuming charge as president of the Association of Industries (Regd) Gangyal, Rajesh Jain has become Chairman Federation of Industries, Jammu (FOIJ) and took over the charge of Chairmanship of FOIJ as well.

On taking over the reigns of the Association of Industries (Regd) Gangyal, Rajesh Jain assured the members that he will not leave any stone unturned to bring the Association on track. He further assured the members that he along with his team of office bearers shall strive for the betterment of Industrial Sector of J&K UT. He said that his team shall take up the matter pertaining to the Industrial Sector at the appropriate authorities up to the highest level to get the issues resolved on priority.

Jain further elaborated that at present the local existing Micro Small units are facing very tough time due to various reasons like pandemic, non-existence of practically ease of doing business, non- availability of incentives which they used to avail during the period of VAT regime. The entrepreneurs are also facing acute problem with regard to marketing support from the Government which has denied purchase/price preference to the local existing Micro and Small units due to which a big number of units are at the verge of closure.

Jain said the Association has been requesting the Govt on various occasions to convert the lease hold land of the Industrial units to free hold land. He assured the members that his team shall put forth all the problems and demands of the Industrial sector before the Government vigorously. The ceremony was attended among others by the past presidents and general secretaries as well.