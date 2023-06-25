Modi Govt liberal in granting new projects for J&K : Dr. Manyal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Dr. Devinder Manyal, Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary and former Minister, highlighted the projects inaugurated, including the Central Forensic Science laboratory, 41 water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission for Ramban and Kishtwar, a multi-storey parking facility at Doda Bus Stand, a Bone and Joint Hospital at Bakshi Nagar, a Grid Station, and the upgradation of the road from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk.

Dr. Manyal stated that the Union Government has been very generous in granting mega development projects and extending various welfare schemes to Jammu and Kashmir, with the objective of achieving overall development and improving the socio-economic status of the weaker sections of society.

He said during his visit to the city of temples, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of a central forensic science laboratory in Samba and inaugurated several development projects in Jammu. These additions to the long list of projects and schemes bestowed upon Jammu and Kashmir by the Union Government reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to accelerating progress and prosperity in the Union Territory.

Narendra Modi Government has flooded Jammu and Kashmir with numerous projects that were once mere dreams for its citizens. Prestigious educational institutions such as IIM and IIT, healthcare institutions like AIIMS, and the introduction of the Ayushman Golden health card, along with the construction, extension, and upgradation of different modes of connectivity and travel, hydropower projects, and the grant of citizenship rights, as well as the formulation of schemes for the honourable and dignified lives of women, the poor, and marginalized classes, have all been provided by the Modi Government.

Dr. Manyal stated that over the past nine years, a record number of projects and social security schemes have set Jammu and Kashmir on the path of real development and welfare. The ground situation has changed today, and this region, which was neglected for decades by successive non-BJP Governments at the Centre and the Kashmir-centric dispensations in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, is rapidly progressing towards peace, progress, and prosperity.