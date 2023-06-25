Income Tax official dies of shooting stone at Devi Pindi

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, June 25: An Income Tax official died today after being hit by a shooting stone in Jhajjar nallah near Devi Pindi religious place in Panthal area of Katra tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj Kumar, aged about 35 years, son of Sheetal Kumar, resident of Patna Bihar. He was was working as Senior Tax Assistant in Income Tax Department at Jammu.

Pankaj Kumar was living in Jammu from last few years. He had come to perform darshan at Devi Pindi with his friends.

Reports said that Pankaj was hit by a shooting stone when he was taking bath in Jhajjar nallah. The stone hit Pankaj’s head due to which he got a fatal injury. He was rushed to CHC Katra where doctors declared him as brought dead.