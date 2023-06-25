Woman’s body found hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: The dead body of a woman was found hanging today at her residence in Karan Nagar area falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Panjtirthi.

“The body of Shivem Thakur (31) daughter of late Shakti Singh and wife of Aditya Khajuria, resident of 315 A Shastri Nagar, was found hanging at her temporary accommodation at 45, Karan Nagar (Jammu),” Police sources said.

They said that the body of the deceased woman was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu for postmortem while to ascertain the actual cause and reason behind the unnatural death, inquest proceeding was initiated at Police Post Panjtirthi.