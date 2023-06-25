Ch Gharu Ram asks DPAP cadre to highlight achievements of Azad as CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: A meeting of all the office bearers of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Central Zone Jammu, was held here today under the chairmanship of Choudhary Gharu Ram, Zonal President DPAP Central Zone Jammu and former minister.

Choudhary Gharu Ram appealed to the attending office bearers and worker’s of the party to strive hard at the gross root level to strengthen the party as elections for Urban Local Body and Panchayat are round the corner in the coming days.

He asked the party cadre to strengthen the hands of Ghulam Nabi Azad for formation of next Government in Jammu and Kashmir and highlight the achievements and development works undertaken by Ghulam Nabi Azad during his tenure as Chief Minister of the State. “Azad Sahib’s period from 2005 to 2008 is still considered as best period in respect of infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Others, who spoke on the occasion, included Vinod Mishra, Anita Thakur, Hira Lal Abrol, Khushid Ahmed Bhat, Maheshwar Singh Manhas, Santosh Majotra, Aaradhana Andotra, Sunita Arora, Ashok Khajuria, Satpal Mandi, Col Som Nath, Suraj Prakash Sharma, Ch Mahinder Singh, Heena Bhatti , Bhrijeshwar Singh, Raghuveer Singh, S Balbir Singh Ajji, Ashok Bhagat. Rajinder Singh, Anoop Khajuria, S Kirtan Singh, Ratan Lal, Mahinder Singh, Yudhveer Singh, Ch Swarn Singh (Kathua), Neeraj Choudhary, Vikrant Choudhary and Rohit Sharma.