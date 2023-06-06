Modi Govt Disbursed 27 Crore Mudra Loans To Women: Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 6: The Narendra Modi government has disbursed 27 crore Mudra loans to women entrepreneurs who have empowered the Indian economy with their “womanly force”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) is a scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, to provide loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro enterprises.

In a series of tweets, Shah said the celebration of womanhood is not a mere slogan for Prime Minister Modi and in the nine years of women-led development, it is now a reality where women have shattered the glass ceiling in all walks of life from space to start-ups and defence to domestic affairs, leading the nation to new heights.

“Transforming the tenet of progress PM @narendramodi Ji has unfolded an era of #9YearsOfWomenLedDevelopment for the world to marvel at. India registered a record of disbursing 27 Cr. Mudra loans to women entrepreneurs who today empower the Indian economy with their womanly force,” he said.

The loans are classified as MUDRA loans under PMMY. These loans are given by commercial banks, regional rural banks, small finance banks, microfinance institutions and non-banking financial institutions.

The borrower can approach any of these lending institutions or apply online through the portal www.udyamimitra.in.

Under the aegis of PMMY, MUDRA has created three products namely ‘Shishu’, ‘Kishore’ and ‘Tarun’ to signify the stage of growth, development and funding needs of the beneficiary micro unit and entrepreneur, and also provide a reference point for the next phase of graduation and growth. (Agencies)