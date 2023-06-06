Gold Climbs Rs 375 To Rs 60,775/10 Gm; Silver Falls Rs 50

New Delhi, Jun 6: Gold price climbed Rs 375 to Rs 60,775 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid a rise in the precious metal’s prices in overseas markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 60,400 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, fell by Rs 50 to Rs 72,950 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,775/10 gram, up Rs 375 per 10 gram,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst – Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In international markets, gold was trading higher at USD 1,956 per ounce while silver was marginally down at USD 23.43 per ounce.

Gold edged higher in Asian trading hours on Tuesday as weak US service sector data indicated a less upbeat assessment of the US economy and renewed safe-haven demand, Gandhi said. (Agencies)