J&K | Landslide Disrupts Traffic On Mughal Road

POONCH, Jun 6: The Mughal Road – connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir’s Shopian – was closed for traffic after it was thrown open yesterday for vehicular traffic after nearly a week.

An official said that the road was made through after a landslide debris, occurring last week, was cleared yesterday.

“The road was open for one-way traffic since last afternoon and the traffic movement which was allowed on both sides today had to be suspended after a landslide occurred at Rata Chambb in Surankote”, the official said.

“Men and machinery are on job to clear the debris from the thoroughfare and it may take a while for clearance”, the official said.

It has been in the meantime learnt that hundreds of vehicles are stranded on both sides of the road.

There are reportedly many vehicles carrying devotees to Wangath Ganderbal in connection with an annual festival. (Agencies)