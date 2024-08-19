Modi Govt committed to fulfil its promises: Sukhnandan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Senior BJP leader and former Minister, Choudhary Sukhnandan Kumar assured the people of J&K that the Union Territory will soon have a popular Government of BJP in place, fulfilling the aspirations of one and all.

Addressing the gathering at village Pakhian in Mishriwala, the ex-BJP Minister said that the announcement of elections in Jammu and Kashmir is a clear indication that things are moving in the right direction.

Ch Sukhnandan Kumar said, the Modi led Government at Centre is working day and night for development and peace in J&K and the groundwork for restoring a popular Government in Jammu and Kashmir is well underway.

“The BJP Government at the Centre is committed to fulfilling all its promises to the people of this region, and that too without any compromise”, Sukhnandan said.

He further said that the BJP has always prioritized the development, security, and well-being of Jammu and Kashmir. “With the Assembly elections, BJP leadership is confident that the people will once again place their trust in the party to lead the Union Territory towards a brighter and more prosperous future”, he added.

The former Minister emphasized the party’s commitment to transformative change and urged the citizens to remain united in their support. He believed that with collective effort and continued backing, the BJP can effectively address the challenges facing the region and drive meaningful progress for the benefit of all its residents.

Ch Sukhnandan said that J&K is at the brink of having a new era of peace, progress and prosperity and only BJP can ensure that the dreams and aspirations of our people are realized to the hilt.

He also asked the party cadre to make optimum use of the time in convincing the electorate to support BJP in the polls for steering the UT to new heights of progress and stability.

Sukhnandan Choudhary also appreciated the efforts of administration of LG Manoj Sinha in maintaining peace in the region.

Others who spoke on the occasion, included ex-Sarpanchs Rohit Verma and Naresh Singh, Hony (retd) Captain Ranjeet Singh and other prominent residents of the area.