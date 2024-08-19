Greater Seattle area marks first India Day celebrations on 78th Independence Day

NEW DELHI, Aug 18: The first India Day celebrations were held in the Greater Seattle area in the US on the 78th Independence Day of India, with Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates flagging off the event as Guest of Honour of the Consulate General of India.

Addressing the nearly 2,000 plus members of the Indian American community, Gates referred to India “as a global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture and healthcare”.

He said that “from manufacturing safe low cost vaccines to the remarkable leadership shown by the Indian diaspora to India’s Digital Public Infrastructure ? India’s ingenuity is helping not just Indians, but the whole world. Countries across the Global South are leveraging India’s experience to build their DPI systems.”

Some iconic buildings in Seattle and Bellevue also lit up in tricolours to mark the India Day celebrations.

Other distinguished participants at the India Day celebrations included Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, Congresswoman Kim Schrier, Congressman Adam Smith, Lt. General Xavier Brunson, Commander of the America’s First Corps in Pacific North West, Rear Admiral Mark Sucato, Commander of the Navy Region of North West, Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck and Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and Chief Justice from Washington Supreme Court Steve Gonzalez.

From the city leadership, Mayors of cities of Bellevue, Tacoma, Kent, Auburn, Renton, SeaTac, Snoqualmie and Mercer Island joined in the India Day celebrations, a statement said.

The event showcased for the first time in Greater Seattle area ALL states and regions of India through floats and cultural performances celebrating the theme of Unity in Diversity. Each of the floats were put together by prominent leaders of the Indian American community and reflected some of the important aspects of India’s rich cultural heritage.

In another special gesture, five separate official proclamations were issued by governments/city councils of King County, Bellevue City (Washington), Portland (Oregon), Hillsboro (Oregon), Tigard (Oregon) to honour the India Day celebrations. Mark Gordon, Governor of Wyoming also sent a separate congratulatory message on India’s 78th Independence Day, the statement added.

(UNI )