Cambridge Int’l School holds Inter-School Volleyball Competition

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Cambridge International School hosted an exciting Inter-School Volleyball Competition for under-17 boys and girls here today. The event was marked by intense matches and a vibrant competitive spirit among the participating teams.

In the Under-17 boys category, Cambridge International School emerged victorious, defeating KV Domana in a thrilling match. The boys demonstrated exceptional teamwork, skill, and determination, securing a well-deserved win. The school management praised the boys’ team for their outstanding performance and dedication.

However, in the under-17 girls category, KV Domana turned the tables, claiming victory against the host school. The girls from KV Domana displayed remarkable resilience and skill, earning them a commendable win.