J&K Kabaddi Gold Cup concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: The Shri Kailash Jyotish avim Vedic Sansthan Trust, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Kabaddi Association, organized the Jammu and Kashmir Kabaddi Gold Cup at M.A. Stadium in Jammu.

RK Chhibber, former Chairman and current Board of Directors member of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, was the chief guest, while SSP Kulbir Handa of Jammu and Kashmir Police served as the special guest.

In his address, RK Chhibber emphasized the vital role of sports in the overall development of individuals, noting that sports help keep youth away from vices and contribute to building a better society. He praised Kuldeep Gupta, General Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Kabaddi Association, for his efforts in promoting Kabaddi in the State and organizing the event during Sanskrit Month.

SSP Kulbir Handa echoed these sentiments, stating that societies that invest in sports thrive. He highlighted the vast career opportunities in sports and praised Mahant Rohit Shastri, President of the Trust, and Kuldeep Gupta for their initiative in organizing the Kabaddi Gold Cup during Sanskrit Month.

The event concluded with the recognition of the winning teams, with Jammu United defeating Mid Line Kashmir by a margin of 5 points. The tournament was sponsored by prominent local figures, including Vijay Kumar Chopra and Sanjiv Mahajan.