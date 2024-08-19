India to upgrade GP Koirala Centre in Nepal into medical science academy

KATHMANDU, Aug 18 : The Indian government is to upgrade the GP Koirala National Center for Respiratory Diseases, located in Nepal’s Tanahu district, into a medical science academy, a media report said.

This was conveyed by Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, during a courtesy call on Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel on Friday, MyRepublica reported.

The Indian Ambassador said that the center, located at Shuklagandaki Municipality, would be upgraded to a 1,000-bed facility in the next phase after the construction of the 300-bed gets over, according to President Paudel’s Press Advisor, Kiran Pokharel.

Following the agreement signed between the prime ministers of Nepal and India, a detailed project report for upgrading the center to a 300-bed facility was advanced.

President Paudel has been placing special emphasis on upgrading the center to a 1,000-bed facility, stating that the 300 beds would not be enough to meet the needs of health and medical services.

The center was established in memory of the former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress leader Girija Prasad Koirala. (UNI)