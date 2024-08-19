Jammu Sanskriti School shines at Doon School MUN

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 18: Jammu Sanskriti School announced a significant achievement as it debuts at the prestigious Doon School Model United Nations (DSMUN) conference, excelling among 40 schools from across India. For the first time, a delegation from Jammu Sanskriti School, comprising four talented students-Tanmay Kandal (9th), Hargun Anand (9th), Kanakreet Kour (11th), and Divyanshi (11th)-along with faculty adviser Munmun Kohli (Senior Coordinator), was invited to participate in this esteemed event.

DSMUN is renowned for its rigorous simulation of United Nations proceedings, providing students with a unique platform to engage in global discussions and diplomacy. This participation marks a historic milestone for Jammu Sanskriti School, showcasing the school’s dedication to nurturing excellence and leadership among its students.

The delegation’s outstanding performance highlights the growing national reputation of Jammu Sanskriti School. Notably, Tanmay Kandal received recognition three times in the UNOCT committee, while Hargun Anand was honored twice in the Lok Sabha committee, underscoring their exceptional contributions.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and their participation in such a prestigious event,” said Rohini Aima, Principal Cum Vice-Chairperson of the school. “This experience will undoubtedly contribute to their personal growth and enrich their understanding of global issues, preparing them to become the leaders of tomorrow.”