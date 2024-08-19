189 killed in monsoon rains, flash floods in Pak

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 : Torrential rains and flash floods starting in July have killed 189 people in different parts of Pakistan from 1st July to 17th August, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

Floods have injured 333 people, including 137 children, and destroyed 645 homes across the country

The report states that 189 people have lost their lives, with the highest fatalities recorded in Punjab (68), followed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (65), Sindh (32), Balochistan (15), Gilgit-Baltistan (4), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (5).

The monsoon rains have also left 333 people injured, including 137 children and 85 women, according to The Express Tribune.

The floods have completely destroyed 645 homes, while 1,419 homes suffered partial damage, according to media reports.

The NDMA also noted that 352 livestock animals have perished while 2,293 houses and 30 bridges were damaged during the cited period. (UNI)