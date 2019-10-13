Modi Govt asking youths to see moon when they seek jobs: Rahul

LATUR: Hitting the hustings for the first time since the Congress’ Lok Sabha debacle earlier this year, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “deflecting” the core issues and asking youths to “watch the moon” when they are demanding jobs.

Gandhi also accused the media of distracting people’s attention from the “real issues” like the “downfall of the economy”. He claimed that “divisive politics” was one of the reasons behind the closure of scores of factories in the country.

With the BJP seeking to weave the narrative for the October 21 Maharashtra elections around the withdrawal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and nationalism, Gandhi targetted Modi and Shah over the state of the economy and unemployment.

He said the PM and Shah are maintaining “convenient silence” on the real issues plaguing the country. (AGENCIES)