Man with ’56-inch chest’ integrated J-K with mainstream: Shah

KOLHAPUR: Further sharpening the BJP’s narrative for Maharashtra assembly polls on nationalism, BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday praised the “man with 56-inch chest” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nullifying Article 370 and integrating Jammu and Kashmir with the mainstream.

Addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district, he said the previous Governments never had the

courage shown by Modi.

He appealed to people to ask Congress and NCP leaders, when they come to seek votes, whether they support the NDA Government’s decision to abrogate the provisions that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (AGENCIES)