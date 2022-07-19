Miscreants want to divide community for petty interests: Sabha

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: All J&K Labana Samaaj Sudhar Sabha has criticized the insane, illegal and illogical act of some miscreants who want to divide the community for their petty interests and warned them to desist from their mischievous activities.

Addressing a press conference, the members of the Sabha in one voice strongly condemned the action of Ranjit Singh Tohra, who under the pretext of a Sukhmani Sahib Samagam tried to elect a committee of the Sabha which is totally unethical and illegal.

“All J&K Labana Samaaj Sudhar Sabha is a registered body having the clear cut guidelines in its constitution/bye laws to run the affairs of the Sabha for the betterment and welfare of the Labana Community of J&K UT”, they added.

Jagjit Singh President, Balwinder Singh Member DGPC Jammu, Gurjit Singh General Secretary, Paramjit Singh Vice-President, Surat Singh Toofani Chief Spokesperson, Charanjit Singh President Samba, Mohinder Singh from Akhnoor, Sukhjeet Singh Retd XEn, Central Committee members and prominent members of the Labana Community hailing from the J&K UT were present during the press conference.

The Sabha members added that the Central Executive and General Body has already decided to hold the elections of the Sabha on 21-08-2022 (Sunday) at its Head Office Central Gurudwara Sahib, RS Pura Jammu.

They appealed to the general masses of the community to be aware of the nefarious designs of persons and not to get misled by these elements as they are trying to divide the community on one pretext or the other.

Prominent among others who were present during the press conference were Bachan Singh, Nirmal Singh, Ajit Singh, Dalvinder Singh, Capt Hazara Singh, Kulwant Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Capt Prem Singh, etc.