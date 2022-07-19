Protest by Jammu based employees posted in Kashmir enters 50th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The protest by All Jammu Based Employees Association Kashmir here today entered day 50.

The protesting employees of different departments serving in Kashmir raised slogans in support of their demands in the wake of recent selective and target killings of Government employee working in Kashmir.

Members of the Association Kuldeep Kumar, Mohan Lal, Jernail Singh, Mangal Singh, Manjeet Kumar and Madhu Balla while addressing the protesters urged J&K LG to issue necessary orders regarding their genuine demands of formation of a suitable comprehensive time bound transfer policy, utilization of services of employees in their respective home districts and not to pressurize Jammu based inter-district/inter-division employees to resume their duties in prevailing situation in Kashmir valley.

A large gathering of employees along with their children joined the protest and the children urged upon the administration to transfer their parents back to their home district as the present situation is not conducive in Kashmir.